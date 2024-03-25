Active weather winds down in Las Vegas, get ready for a warm up this week!

Sunday's weather was drizzly, breezy and chilly! But conditions take a turn tomorrow as these low pressure showers fizzle out and drift east. We've got sunshine on deck and warming temperatures for your work week. Breezy conditions stick around Monday and Tuesday along with some isolated, afternoon rain showers. We'll hit the mid-70s by Wednesday getting back to seasonable levels. Enjoy this week's warmer weather while you can! Next weekend, another cool and rainy system returns to the area.