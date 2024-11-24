Active weather on the way to Las Vegas after gusty weekend winds

A little breezy for Formula 1 Saturday night with wind speeds up to 25mph and gusts up to 40mph in the Las Vegas valley! This leading to a Wind Advisory for the valley and the Spring Mountains through Sunday morning. Further towards the west of Clark County and Southern Nye County a High Wind Warning has been issued to gusts upwards of 65mph causing blowing dust and debris as well as dangerous crosswinds. If you're hitting the road tonight, use caution!

Tomorrow morning, the southerly winds will diminish and we'll be left with a pretty mild day in the area. High temperatures will dip into the low to mid-60s with a light breeze and mostly sunny skies.

Things start to get more active Monday as a weathermaker pushes into the Southern California and Southern Nevada. Snow is expected in the southern Sierra and the Spring Mountains. Rain chances will push into Las Vegas and the rest of Clark County Monday afternoon. Monday is expected to be the heaviest day in terms of precipitation, but the wet pattern will stick around through mid-week.