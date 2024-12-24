Active weather expected Christmas Eve, with mostly calm Christmas Day and first night of Hanukkah to follow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Merry Christmas Eve Eve! Hope you enjoyed the warm temps—we reached 67 degrees at Harry Reid Airport on Monday, about 11 degrees warmer than normal—and beautiful skies today, because we'll be seeing active weather across the region tomorrow.

Christmas Eve morning and early afternoon will be fairly quiet, with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts will start to pick up around the afternoon leading into the evening time. That's really when we anticipate the bulk of this system arriving in our neck of the woods.

We have a 50% chance of rain showers in Las Vegas, with measurable precipitation at the airport maybe around a tenth of an inch, if that. Whatever precipitation we get will be much needed after this prolonged near-record dry spell.

The Spring Mountains will see a good dusting of snow from this system. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Spring Mountains from 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, through 4 a.m. Christmas Day. Anywhere between 3 and 6 inches of snow is expected there, with gusty winds between 45 and 55 mph coming along with it. It should be a GORGEOUS White Christmas up on the slopes at Lee Canyon.

Speaking of gusty winds, a Wind Advisory is in place from 10 a.m. tomorrow through 2 a.m. Wednesday for areas of extreme west-northwest Clark County, central Nye County, Esmeralda County and Inyo County in California. Gusts are expected upwards of 55 mph, so use caution if you're driving a high profile vehicle or recreating for the holiday. Winds won't be as intense in the Las Vegas Valley on Christmas Eve, but will still be gusty, upwards of 30 mph.

Christmas Day and the first night of Hanukkah look to be gorgeous in Southern Nevada, with some residual chances for light showers early Christmas morning giving way to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s around the region.

Merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah and happy holidays!