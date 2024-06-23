Above normal temperatures and possible isolated t-storms in southern NV Sunday

Temperatures remain above normal for this time of year as a ridge of high pressure continues to be the dominating forecast feature through the extended forecast.

Some moisture from a mid-level disturbance is contributing to t-storms in Utah and Arizona Saturday. That moisture will transverse westward into southern Nevada tomorrow. At first we will see a few more clouds populate our skies, and then in the evening daytime heating could contribute to a few isolated showers and possible t-storms. In Las Vegas, we are looking at a 10% chance of rain in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies for your Sunday.