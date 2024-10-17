A Windy and Warm Thursday

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s. Windy and warm tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Gusts around 30 mph (SW). A big drop in temperatures as trough deepens over our region by Friday. Highs will reach only into the upper 60s and the winds will be strong out of the N 15-25 G 35 mph. Slight chance of showers late Thursday night and that will continue Friday and Saturday. High temps in the low to mid 70s this weekend and we'll be back in the 80s next week.