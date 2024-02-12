Watch Now
A week's worth of sunshine ahead

Posted at 7:31 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11

Our weather takes a turn Sunday with calm and sunny conditions - this after last week's low pressure activity exited the region Saturday.

High pressure will continue building over the southwest and Southern Nevada has sunshine and warming temps in store for the week ahead. Every day, our high temps will climb by a few degrees until we reach the mid-60s by Thursday! Bust out those sunglasses and don't forget the sunscreen as you're heading out the door this week for work.

Confidence is growing for another Atmospheric River to stretch into the Las Vegas area over the weekend bringing us more moisture for the following week. Right now, I'm tracking a few isolated showers to make their appearance Saturday and Sunday.

