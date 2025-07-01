A weather change is rolling into Southern Nevada

We're forecasting hot temperatures in Las Vegas Tuesday but the sunshine and high pressure is on its way out.

Early this morning we're already tracking some cloud cover and isolated, spotty virga/rain clouds. Overnight our chances of rain will grow from 10% — 30% into Wednesday morning. Expect spotty sprinkles on your morning commute, although exact location of storm cells is to be determined. We are also tracking the possibility of isolated t-storms. If one or two are able to develop, we could see some heavy rain, gusty outflow winds and possible flooding — although right now risk remain low. This is the first official shot of seasonal monsoonal moisture!

Temperatures Tuesday will warm to above average conditions with a forecast high of 108 degrees in Las Vegas. Breezy southwest winds in the afternoon with gusts up to 22mph. Temperatures will cool by about 5 degrees Wednesday with a forecast high of 103 degrees in Las Vegas.