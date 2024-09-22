A warm and sunny start to Fall in Las Vegas

Sunday marks the first day of Autumn in Las Vegas and we're looking at plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-90s. We get even warmer as we march towards the first week of October.

High pressure is building in the southwest and we'll see temperatures push into above average temperatures as we round out the last week of September. However right now Las Vegas is not expecting highs to push into 100 degree territory...but we'll get close. Minimal cloud cover will grace our skies over the next seven days as warm and dry conditions dominate the forecast area.