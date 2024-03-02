Watch Now
A Very Windy Weekend

Channel 13 Weather Forecast|Friday March 1
Posted at 11:14 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 02:14:37-05

Very windy this weekend as a powerful system heads our way. Wind Advisory tonight and a High Wind Warning on Saturday with gusts up to 65 mph. The winds will ease a bit on Sunday with gusts around 35 mph. Calm weather returns early next week.

Winter Storm Warning for the Spring Mountains above 6000’ Saturday 4am-Sunday 4am. Wind gusts 75 mph + and 4-8” of snow. Travel will be dangerous.

Blizzard Warning for Lincoln County above 5000’ on Saturday from 7am – 10pm. Wind gusts up to 70 mph and 4” of snow. Travel will be dangerous.

