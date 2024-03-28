A Very Windy Thursday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Windy tomorrow SW 25-35 Gusts 45 mph and the strong winds will continue through Friday. Chilly, wet and breezy Easter Weekend as a weather system moves through. Highs will only reach into the low 60s. The showers will continue through early next week. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday with milder temperatures.
Posted at 7:36 PM, Mar 27, 2024
