A Very Windy Saturday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures in the 50s. Very windy tomorrow with SW 25-35 mph and gusts around 55 mph as an area of low pressure moves in. We’ll have a slight chance of showers on Saturday and the shower chance increases on Sunday. Less wind on Sunday and much cooler. Highs will only reach into the 60s and the 60s will continue early next week. Milder temperatures by midweek and turning windy.