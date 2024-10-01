A Very Hot Start to October

Las Vegas reached 102 degrees today breaking the previous record of 101. Mostly clear and warm tonight with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. High pressure continues to stay over the region giving us triple digit heat for the work week. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect until Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley and until Thursday for the Colorado River Valley. We could tie or break records through most of the week. Slightly cooler by Sunday with highs in the upper 90s.