A ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast for the next 7 days here in Las Vegas. Temperatures will range 5-10 degrees above average with highs stretching into the upper 90s/low triple digits in Clark County.

Monday a week low pressure system will transverse through central Nevada bringing some cloud cover, light and spotty showers, and possibly a small t-storm in the evening to cities like Tonopah, Caliente and Ely. Southern Nevada will not see much of this action.