A toasty start to Fall

Happy first day of Fall! Earth hit the Autumnal Equinox Sunday morning around 5:45 AM Pacific Time. As the sun moves into the Southern Hemisphere and the season shifts, Las Vegas weather still won't feel too different.

Temperatures throughout Nevada will remain in above average territory through the rest of September as a warm and dry upper level pattern plays out over the western US. Look forward to highs in the 90s and plenty of sunshine as we march towards October. Temperatures through this next work week are unseasonably warm - around 5-8 degrees above average - feeling very much like pool/lake weather. If you want to beat the heat, Mt Charleston will be seeing highs in the 60s this week! Fall foliage is also a little more likely up towards higher elevations.