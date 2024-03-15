A soggy start to our Friday!

Happy Friday - grab that rain jacket!

Showers trekking through Clark County this morning bringing light rain and even snow to the area. Off and on showers continue through mid-day and into the evening, with possible isolated thunderstorms developing. It's chilly - we only reach highs in the upper 50s/low 60s today!

Tomorrow morning a few more showers are expected in Las Vegas before clearing out for the afternoon. Dry conditions by Sunday with temperatures warming back up to the upper 60s. Low 70s by Monday!