Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A soggy start to our Friday!

Posted at 6:40 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 09:40:24-04

Happy Friday - grab that rain jacket!

Showers trekking through Clark County this morning bringing light rain and even snow to the area. Off and on showers continue through mid-day and into the evening, with possible isolated thunderstorms developing. It's chilly - we only reach highs in the upper 50s/low 60s today!

Tomorrow morning a few more showers are expected in Las Vegas before clearing out for the afternoon. Dry conditions by Sunday with temperatures warming back up to the upper 60s. Low 70s by Monday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018