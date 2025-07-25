A Nice Weekend in Southern Nevada

A clear and comfortable night with lows in the upper 70s. This is the last weekend of July and it's going to be pleasant as a trough still remains overhead. Expect dry, sunny with cooler than normal temps. Highs 100-102 with mild overnight temps in the upper 70s. It'll be breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 mph out of the southwest.

Enjoy the nice weather. We have more heat starting on Monday as high pressure builds in over the region and we'll be back to the normal range. Average high is 105. Mostly sunny skies continue through midweek with a slight chance of showers and storms by Thursday. We'll keep you updated.