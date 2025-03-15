A Nice Milder Weekend

Light rain showers this evening. Dry conditions tonight as the weather system moves off to the east. A nice weekend in Las Vegas as high pressure builds in. We'll have more sunshine and lighter winds. Highs will reach into the mid 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. More wind on Monday (St. Patrick's Day) and warmer temps as well. Slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low 60s. Dry and milder the rest of the work week.