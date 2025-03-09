A nice day for Spring Forward Sunday!

High pressure will take temperatures into the low 70s in the Las Vegas valley through the next few days. Plenty of sunshine on deck for Sunday, wear that sunscreen if you're out and about! Tonight don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time. We'll see sunrise and sunset happen one hour later tomorrow. Low pressure will migrate towards Southern Nevada towards the end of the week. We'll see more cloud cover and rain chances uptick Wednesday night with an 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow expected Thursday.