A Few Showers the Next Few Days

LAS VEGAS — Monday starts in the 40s and the sky will turn mostly cloudy as the chance for passing light rain showers increases to 40% by midday. While rain amounts look light, around a few hundredths of an inch, it's been a long time since we've had rain in most of the valley, so streets could turn slick if damp. Afternoon highs only reach 60°, and we'll dip to the low 50s tonight as clouds remain and a few passing light showers remain possible. Tuesday sees southwest gusts of 25 mph in the afternoon, lifting highs to the upper 60s, but a few additional showers are possible, to the tune of a 30% chance in any one spot. A cold front Tuesday night through Wednesday morning means plenty of clouds, lows in the mid 50s, and a few spotty showers. That rain chance lingers until midday Wednesday, but north breezes up to 15 mph will dry things out Wednesday afternoon as highs rebound to the low 60s. Thanksgiving is Thursday and the weather looks partly cloudy, dry, calm, and chilly: daybreak temperatures in the low 40s only reach the upper 50s in the afternoon. We'll be near 60 each afternoon from Friday through the weekend.