80 degrees Sunday with even warmer weather on the way

Cloud cover will be clearing out of Southern Nevada Sunday leaving behind sunshine and warming temperatures. Grab the sunscreen! A strong ridge of high pressure is pushing into the Southwest taking our temperatures well above average into the start of next week. We're looking at reaching 80 degrees Sunday in Las Vegas. We have about a 60% chance of reaching 90 degrees by Wednesday with this warmup. Cooler and breezier conditions settle in by Thursday bringing us closer to seasonable levels.