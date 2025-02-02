70 degree weather expected for Groundhog Day!

Well February is here and we're starting out the second month of 2025 on a high note, as temperatures swell to the 70s this week!

A ridge of high pressure is cresting above the southwest helping take our temperatures into above average territory. We'll potentially see our first day in the 70s Sunday with a high of 71 and mostly sunny skies. Even warmer Tuesday with an expected high of 77 degrees! That would be about 15 degrees warmer than average. Quite the flip flop from January where we spent most of our time below average in the 50s.

Our next shot at moisture looks to be next weekend, however the National Weather Service is not reporting high hopes of us breaking our 6 month streak of dry conditions.

So, will Mr. Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow or not? My guess is not, and we will start to see signs of Spring fairly quickly in the region.