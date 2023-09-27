13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, September 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 60s and low 70s this morning with sunshine. Partly cloudy today as highs climb to the mid 90s and southeast breezes blow at 10-20 mph. Evening temperatures in the 80s will drop near 70° late tonight with 60s in cooler neighborhoods. Highs remain in the mid 90s Thursday with sunshine and southwest winds at 15-25 mph. South and southwest gusts increase to 35 mph Friday as we climb to the low 90s with sunshine. Saturday sees a big drop in temperatures! Highs in Las Vegas only hit the upper 70s with a mostly cloudy sky and a 20% rain chance. Southwest gusts linger at 30 mph on Saturday, with 20 mph gusts Sunday. We'll be even cooler Sunday (mid 50s early, low 70s later) with a partly cloudy sky and continued 20% shower or thundershower chance. Monday starts in the 50s and afternoon highs are limited to the mid 70s. Monday looks partly cloudy and dry with light northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. A climb to the low 80s is expected by the middle of next week as a quiet pattern develops across the Desert Southwest.