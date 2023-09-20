13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, September 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Wake-up temperatures near 70° will reach the low 90s this afternoon as south winds increase to 15-20 mph. There's a 10% chance for a shower or thundershower this afternoon as isolated downpours drift off the mountains. Turning clear this evening with a drop through the 80s and late night lows in the 60s. Southwest gusts on Thursday afternoon are still expected to reach 35-40 mph. Highs will be limited to the mid 80s despite full sunshine. Fall begins Friday at 11:49 p.m. The forecast Friday delivers a mostly cloudy sky, highs in the mid 80s, and lighter southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs remain in the mid 80s Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and light southeast breezes at 10-15 mph. We'll climb to near 90° Sunday with stay there through the first half of next week. Lows at night will stay in the low and mid 60s for the foreseeable future, so we get to enjoy cooler nights and cooler mornings.