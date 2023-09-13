13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, September 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We enjoy the mid 70s early this Wednesday morning, with sunshine and calm winds. Highs return to the low and mid 90s this afternoon with lingering humidity. We're partly cloudy from midday through afternoon as spotty mountain storms have a 10% chance of sneaking into Las Vegas. Expect a clearing sky this evening with overnight lows in the low 70s. A similar slim 10% midday and afternoon storm chance returns Thursday, with highs back in the low and mid 90s. Steady temperatures in the mid 70s early and mid-to-upper 90s in the afternoon are in the forecast Friday through the weekend and early next week. Southwest breezes start Monday and last through the middle of next week as a trough of low pressure invades the West. This system should drop highs to the upper 80s in Las Vegas starting Tuesday, although no rain is expected.