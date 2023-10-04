13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, October 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's another cool start in the 60s this morning. North and northeast breezes at 15-25 mph will blow throughout our Wednesday as sunshine lifts us to the upper 70s by noon and the mid 80s this afternoon. Evening temperatures drop through the 70s under a clear sky as breezes weaken below 15 mph. Lows late tonight fall to the mid 60s. Highs return to the mid 80s Thursday and the upper 80s Friday as sunshine continues amidst light winds. Nighttime and early morning temperatures remain in the mid and upper 60s for the foreseeable future. We'll be in the low 90s this weekend through early next week, with partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and Sunday as upper level winds blow some cirrus our way from the south. All in all, a quiet stretch of weather across Southern Nevada for the next week!