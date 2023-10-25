13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, October 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Southwest gusts increase to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon, sending highs to the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. It remains windy tonight as lows drop to near 60°. Highs in the mid 70s are here Thursday and Friday with a mix of clouds and sun and 20 mph southwest gusts. Thursday night and Friday night see lows in the 50s. Saturday brings northwest gusts to 25 mph and highs in the low 70s alongside sunshine. A big drop to the 40s arrives Saturday night as north winds continue after dark. Sunday is even cooler, with afternoon readings in the mid 60s as north gusts to 25 mph persist. Similar cool temperatures into early next week with northeast gusts to 20 mph on Monday. Tuesday (Halloween) sees highs near 70°, so we'll expect trick-or-treat weather to be cool, in the 60s.