13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, October 18, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 60s to near 70° this morning and highs return to the low 90s today through Friday. Evenings in the low 80s and 70s, followed by overnight lows in the mid 60s will continue into the weekend. Daytime readings linger in the upper 80s Saturday and take a drop to the mid 80s Sunday as southwest gusts to 30 mph develop. Weather changes loom next week as a trough of low pressure crosses the West and brings a cool front through Las Vegas on Monday. Expect highs in the mid 70s Monday through the rest of next week as northwest breezes blow at 10-20 mph. There's a small chance of spotty showers Monday and Tuesday, but as of now it's only 10%. Lows will cool to the 50s starting Monday night.