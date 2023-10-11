13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Watch Now
Breezy weather continues. Drop from 80s today to the 70s tomorrow.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Oct 11, 2023
LAS VEGAS — It's breezy early this morning as south breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Breezes develop from the north by late morning and midday, with afternoon highs limited to the low 80s as northwest gusts blow at 25 mph. Lingering north breezes of 25 mph tonight (lows in upper 50s) through Thursday (highs limited to mid 70s with sun). Friday starts in the mid 50s and turns mostly cloudy with highs remaining in the mid 70s. Winds will be calmer, at 15 mph or less, Friday through early next week. Highs return to the low 80s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday. Upper 80s are possible early next week. Lows at night will be in the low 60s Saturday night through early next week.

