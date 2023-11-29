Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Posted at 5:49 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:49:36-05

LAS VEGAS — A chilly weather pattern continues for Southern Nevada. Readings are in the 40s this morning and should reach 60° this afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase today, but we'll remain dry. Tonight is partly cloudy before turning clear as lows drop near 40° late. Clouds return on Thursday as highs linger in the upper 50s to near 60°. There's a 10% shower chance from Thursday through Thursday night, when we drop back to the low 40s. A cold front comes through early Friday, bringing northwest breezes at 10-20 mph alongside highs in the mid 50s and increasing sunshine. Nights in the upper 30s and days in the mid 50s will continue this weekend. A milder stretch is expected early next week, with low and mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

