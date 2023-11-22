13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, November 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's another start in the 40s around Las Vegas, and highs return to the mid 60s this Wednesday afternoon. Calm winds and a mostly sunny sky are expected. Clouds gather tonight and last through Thanksgiving morning, as temperatures fall to the upper 40s. Highs on Thanksgiving return to the mid 60s with afternoon sunshine. Rain and snow showers are possible in Ely and Caliente on Thanksgiving, and that moisture moves into Utah Thursday night through Friday. Nighttime lows remain in the mid 40s Thursday night in Southern Nevada, with a mainly clear sky and developing north breezes of 5-15 mph. Similar north breezes linger Friday with highs near 60° and a mostly sunny sky in Las Vegas. Chilly 20 mph gusts are expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, dropping highs to the mid-and-upper 50s those days (coldest since Spring). Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights have low temperatures in the mid-and-upper 30s around Las Vegas with low 30s in some colder neighborhoods. Less wind with highs near 60° and lows near 40° as clear skies continue through the middle of next week.