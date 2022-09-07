13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning continues today and tomorrow as highs reach 107° and 106°, respectively. Expect mostly sunny conditions and marginal humidity, which fuels small storm chances over the mountains today and tomorrow. Evening temperatures dip to the 90s after sunset, and overnight lows will eventually dip to the low 80s. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or wait until after 6pm to avoid the worst heat; sun set is near 7:00 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. An influx of humidity arrives Friday with increased clouds, highs near 101°, and a 10% valley rain chance. Rain and storm chances increase to 40% Saturday, 30% Sunday, and 20% on Monday and Tuesday. Highs drop to the low and mid 90s this weekend and early next week, which is cooler than we've been in several weeks. Nighttime lows will dip to the mid and upper 70s Friday night through the weekend and early next week.