13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022

Early morning thundershowers! Isolated afternoon thundershowers are also expected.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Sep 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS — Widespread thundershowers early this Wednesday morning, with lightning and downpours as we wake up. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise, with highs back in the mid 90s this afternoon alongside southeast winds at 10-20 mph. There's another chance for passing thundershowers with gusty winds and lightning during the afternoon. Temperatures dip to the 80s this evening as an isolated storm chance lingers. Lows eventually drop to the mid 70s early Thursday morning. Highs hover in the mid 90s the rest of the week and this weekend. There's a small 10% storm chance on Thursday afternoon before sunny and completely dry weather returns Friday and beyond.

