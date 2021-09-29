13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Sep. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's partly cloudy and breezy with wake-up temperatures in the 60s this morning, so a sweatshirt or light jacket is a good call if you're outside early. Northwest gusts up to 25 mph will favor the north end of the valley and linger through midday before tapering this afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions with less smoke are here this afternoon, and highs will only reach the low 80s. Late night and early morning temperatures drop to the upper 50s and low 60s on both Thursday and Friday, along with daytime highs in the low and mid 80s. Northeast gusts to 20 mph on Thursday should relax and stay under 15 mph Friday through the weekend and early next week. This weekend, expect mostly sunny weather with mid 60s early and upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. Low 90s should continue Monday as small 10% rain chances return to the valley. A similar forecast on Monday, with highs in the upper 80s.