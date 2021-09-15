13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Sep. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We start in the upper 70s and 80s with clear and calm conditions. We'll hit 101° this afternoon with southwest winds up to 20 mph and sunshine. Evening temperatures drop through the 80s with lows tonight in the mid 70s. Another warm afternoon Thursday in the upper 90s with southwest gusts up to 25 mph. A slight drop Friday and Saturday to the mid 90s as humidity increase just enough to mention 10% rain chances in the mountains, as well as south and southwest gusts back to 25 mph. Sunday looks sunny and breezy again (25 mph) with highs in the mid 90s, but a cold front early Monday delivers northwest gusts to 20 mph and a drop to the upper 80s for highs! Similar conditions on Tuesday, but low 90s will return for a couple days.