13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Sep. 1, 2021

Cloudy with spotty light rain this morning.
The September 1, 2021 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Sep 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS —It's mostly cloudy with lingering rain in a few spots early this morning, alongside some noticeable humidity. We start in the 70s and low 80s, and afternoon highs reach the mid 90s as sunshine increases and rain chances are confined to Utah and Arizona. We'll drop to the upper 70s tonight with a mainly clear sky. Thursday and Friday see the upper 90s with dry conditions and mostly sunny weather, but a ridge of high pressure sends highs above 100° this weekend, with 105° expected early next week. That's above-average for early September!

