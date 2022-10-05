13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Sunny weather is in the forecast today through Friday, with wake-up temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70°, and afternoon highs rebound to the low 90s. This is about 5° above-average for early October. Breezes look light, under 15 mph, the rest of week. Overnight and early morning lows remain in the mid 60s to near 70° during this stretch. An uptick in humidity Sunday as a weak upper level trough of low pressure drifts our way from New Mexico and Arizona will generate small storm chances to Southern Nevada (10% in the valleys, 30% in the mountains) which should keep highs in the upper 80s. That pattern will continue into early next week.