13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS — After a chilly morning in the mid 40s and low 50s at sunrise, temperatures reach the low 70s again today with light winds and a partly cloudy sky. We'll drop through the 60s into the 50s by midnight, with lows near 50° early tomorrow morning. Northeast gusts at 20 mph on Thursday drop highs to the upper 60s alongside sunshine. Highs reach near 70° Friday and the mid 70s this weekend and early next week. The forecast on Halloween has low 70s at 5 p.m. (before sunset) then mid 60s after 6 p.m. (after sunset) for trick-or-treating. Overnight lows remain chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s during this stretch. No rain chances are expected as we round out October. South gusts near 25 mph to start November on Tuesday, which should keep highs in the mid 70s. A large trough of low pressure will deliver wind, clouds, the chance of showers, and cooler highs in the 60s by the middle of next week.