LAS VEGAS — Sunny and calm as we wake to temperatures in the mid 60s this morning. We'll warm to the 80s by 10 a.m. with afternoon highs near 91°. Evening temperatures drop through the 80s to the 70s by 10 p.m., and early morning lows drop to the mid 60s. Sunshine with highs near 90° is the rule for Las Vegas Thursday and Friday, before isolated showers and thundershowers develop this weekend as a weak weather system crosses along the U.S. and Mexico border. Highs should drop from the upper 80s Saturday to the low 80s Sunday and Monday as a result. Right now the rain chance in Las Vegas is 20% Saturday and Saturday night, 20% Sunday, and 10% Monday through the middle of next week as another weak system approaches from the northwest and keeps seasonal temperatures in the low 80s going the rest of the week.
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022
Sunny days with cool mornings and warm afternoons
Posted at 5:41 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 08:41:50-04
