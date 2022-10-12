13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Sunny and calm as we wake to temperatures in the mid 60s this morning. We'll warm to the 80s by 10 a.m. with afternoon highs near 91°. Evening temperatures drop through the 80s to the 70s by 10 p.m., and early morning lows drop to the mid 60s. Sunshine with highs near 90° is the rule for Las Vegas Thursday and Friday, before isolated showers and thundershowers develop this weekend as a weak weather system crosses along the U.S. and Mexico border. Highs should drop from the upper 80s Saturday to the low 80s Sunday and Monday as a result. Right now the rain chance in Las Vegas is 20% Saturday and Saturday night, 20% Sunday, and 10% Monday through the middle of next week as another weak system approaches from the northwest and keeps seasonal temperatures in the low 80s going the rest of the week.