13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS —A calm and cool morning in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Highs reach the low and mid 80s this afternoon with breezes under 15 mph. Lows tonight drop to the mid 60s. South and southwest winds at 15-25 mph are expected Thursday and Friday as a system moves in from the north, dropping highs from the low 80s Thursday to the mid 70s Friday, with rain chances picking up to 30% on Friday. Nighttime lows will drop from the 60s to the 50s Friday night and stay that chilly through the weekend. Highs remain in the mid 70s Saturday with north breezes at 10-20 mph. Sunday sees upper 70s with northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Another system delivers southwest winds up to 30 mph Monday with highs in the low 80s. Northwest winds up to 30 mph and a 30% rain chance could limit highs to the upper 60s on Tuesday for the first time since spring.