13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We start chilly, with mid 40s away from the city and low 50s near The Strip. Calmer conditions today (northeast breeze at 5-10 mph) as sunshine sends highs to the low and mid 70s. Wednesday night should see lows in the mid 50s. In spite of a few northeast breezes at 10-15 mph on Thursday, highs should hit the upper 70s as sunshine continues. Highs remain in the upper 70s Friday through the weekend, with calm conditions Friday yielding to some 10-15 mph southwest winds on Saturday and Sunday. We'll dip to the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected this weekend and early next week, but no rain chances are in the forecast. Overnight lows will remain in the mid and upper 50s during this stretch.