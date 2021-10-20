13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's clear and calm and in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Highs reach the mid 70s today with periods of high clouds, but winds should remain under 10 mph. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with highs back in the mid 70s after a morning in the mid 50s. We'll be near 80° Friday as southwest breezes hit 15-20 mph. Lows this week will range in the 50s at night. Southwest winds return to 20 mph gusts Saturday (high 76°) and 25 mph gusts Sunday (high 76°) under partly cloudy conditions. Monday delivers a rain chance (30% in the valley) with southwest gusts to 35 mph and highs in the low 70s. Snow will likely fall in the higher elevations with this system!