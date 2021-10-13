13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We start in the upper 40s with a clear sky and breezes at 5-10 mph, so grab a jacket! Highs will be limited to the mid 60s today with sunshine and calm conditions. Tonight looks chilly again, with lows near 50° and a clear sky. Thursday's highs climb back near 70° in the afternoon although northeast winds will hit 10-20 mph through the day. Similar breezy weather is expected on Friday. We'll climb from the mid 70s Saturday to near 80° Sunday and Monday. Partly cloudy weather is expected this weekend, but no rain is in the forecast. Highs should remain near 80° early next week on Monday.