13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's still windy this morning, with 30 mph southwest gusts and wake-up temperatures in the 40s alongside lingering clouds. Showers are pushing east of Las Vegas, but a few showers are soaking Searchlight, Laughlin, Logandale, and Mesquite early this morning. We'll be mostly sunny and cold today, with highs in the upper 50s and afternoon breezes from the west at 10-20 mph. Nighttime temperatures will drop into the low 40s in Las Vegas with upper 30s away from The Strip early Thursday morning (and each morning the rest of the week). Mostly sunny and calm and dry conditions are in the forecast Thursday through the weekend and into early next week. Chilly mornings will give way to cool afternoons, with highs in the upper 50s through Saturday and in the low 60s Sunday and beyond.