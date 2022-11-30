13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's quite cold this morning! Temperatures begin in the 30s across the Las Vegas valley. Highs return to the mid 50s today with a mostly sunny sky and calm east breezes at 5-10 mph. Southwest winds hit 25-30 mph on Thursday afternoon as the sky turns mostly cloudy. There's even a small (10%) sprinkle or shower chance late in the day and at night. Friday sees a mix of clouds and sun, 20 mph gusts from the southwest then the northeast, and a lingering small (10%) sprinkle or shower chance. Saturday's winds are under 15 mph with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the low 60s. We can't rule out a lingering 10% shower chance. On Sunday, 25 mph southwest gusts precede a cold front that comes through on Monday morning. We'll drop from the low 60s Sunday to the mid 50s Monday as breezes swing back to the northwest. There's a continued small (10%) shower chance on those days, as well. Tuesday looks chilly, but mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 50s. Lows at night will be in the 40s from Thursday night through Sunday night, then drop to the 30s Monday night into next week.