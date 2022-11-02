13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures hover in the mid and upper 50s this morning with southwest gusts near 30 mph and mostly cloudy conditions. Late day sunshine will only boost highs to the low 60s as gusts continue. There's a small 10% chance for a few sprinkles from the clouds today, but the chance for valley rain showers and mountain snow showers climbs to 30% tonight through Thursday as a cold front sweeps through Southern Nevada. Temperatures drop to the mid 40s late tonight and Thursday morning, with snow levels dropping to 4,000 feet. Northwest winds develop at 15-25 mph as Thursday wears on, keeping highs in the mid 50s for the first time since early March. We'll plummet to the upper 30s and low 40s across the Las Vegas valley Thursday night and early Friday morning. North breezes Friday (10-20 mph) accompany a mostly sunny sky, and highs will reach the low 60s. The upcoming weekend looks calm and mostly sunny. Each morning starts in the 40s, with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and the low 70s Sunday. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning, so sunrise shifts one hour earlier to 6:08 a.m. on Sunday, and sunset moves to 4:39 p.m. Southwest winds on Monday reach 30 mph as highs climb to the upper 60s. Less wind Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s alongside mostly sunny conditions.