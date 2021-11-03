13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Chilly early this morning with temperatures in the 50s and a clear sky. Calm conditions today as we reach the mid 70s at midday and the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Evening temperatures will drop into the 60s and lows late tonight will fall to the upper 50s. Highs near 80 degrees are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as mostly sunny weather continues. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning and gain an hour of sleep. The trade-off is that sunrise and sunset shift an hour earlier, so on Sunday it gets dark before 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon dips to the upper 70s, and a drop to the mid 70s arrives Monday as southwest winds blow at 10-20 mph and clouds increase. Cooler temperatures Tuesday (highs barely reach 70 degrees) as southwest gusts hit 25 mph and a 10% chance of rain develops in the valley. Lows at night will remain in the 50s through the next week.