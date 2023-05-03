13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's a cool morning in the 50s and low 60s, but the wind is fairly calm. Mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy with south winds at 15-30 mph this afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s. Tonight drops to the mid 50s again with southwest breezes at 15-20 mph. Spotty showers are possible Thursday (30% chance) and Friday (10% chance) as low pressure approaches from California. Thursday sees upper 60s to near 70° weather with southwest gusts back to 30 mph. Friday reaches the mid 70s as southwest gusts return to 30 mph. Expect mid 70s Saturday (southwest winds 15-25 mph) and 80° Sunday as breezes remain under 20 mph for the first time in several days. A stretch of 80s kicks in Monday and lasts through most of next week. Pollen levels remain high with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.