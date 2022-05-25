13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Morning readings are in the 60s and low 70s with sunshine and light breezes at 5-10 mph. This afternoon will be hot: expect upper 90s across most of the Las Vegas valley with a mostly sunny sky and winds under 10 mph. This evening drops through the 80s with 70s after midnight for lows. Triple digits Thursday (102°) as southwest gusts reach 25 mph. Near 100° Friday as southwest gusts increase to 30 mph in the afternoon. Mid 90s Saturday with low 90s Sunday as southwest gusts continue to reach 30 mph. Memorial Day Monday should deliver mid 80s as southwest gusts at 30 mph in the morning become northwest gusts at 25 mph in the afternoon and evening. Upper 80s Tuesday will yield to low 90s next Wednesday and upper 90s next Thursday.