13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Warm weather continues this week, with highs back in the mid 90s today. We'll see low 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A bump back to the mid 90s arrives Sunday, Monday (Memorial Day), and beyond. Rounds of daytime wind continue, with south and southwest gusts of 30-35 mph today, tomorrow, and Friday. Gusts range from 20-25 mph across the holiday weekend. Rain chances are gone from the forecast, and Las Vegas remains completely dry through next week. Lows in the upper 60s are expected between midnight and sunrise through the weekend, with low 70s after that.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.