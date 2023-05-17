13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, May 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A few early morning raindrops around Las Vegas at 5:30 a.m., and we'll watch for isolated pop-up showers and storms the next few days as the heat continues. Daytime highs remain in the mid 90s, while late night and early morning lows dip to the mid 70s. Rain chances remain around 20% in Las Vegas today, and 10% tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. Mountain rain and storm chances are up to 40% again today, starting around 10:00 a.m. Many valley neighborhoods remain dry, and partly cloudy conditions with marginal humidity are expected with winds near 10 mph and gusts to 20 mph. Highs remain in the mid 90s through the weekend and into next week. Breezes will approach 25 mph next week on Monday and Tuesday.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.